Strongest Peach on the Planet: Georgia Anthony overcomes Wilms tumor with treatment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend is the 18th annual Lemon Ball benefitting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. The charity funds research for treatments and cures for childhood cancer and helps families dealing with a diagnosis.

One New Jersey family was blindsided with a sudden diagnosis.

Her mom calls her "the strongest peach on the planet."

Georgia is a cancer hero who beat cancer and did it, mostly, with a smile.

Georgia's fight began on a scary Easter Sunday morning when mom, Gina, changed Georgia's diaper and knew something wasn't right.

"Took her right to the ER, they ran a test to rule out it being a UTI, and they took her for an ultrasound and they found the mass," she said. "And they knew immediately what it was."

It was a stage one Wilms tumor.

"Within three days she had surgery to remove it, remove her kidney, and have a port put in," Gina said. "And then three weeks later she started chemo, very fast, everything moved very fast."

Overall, Georgia was an absolute trooper through treatment that ended with her ringing the bell on Sept. 9.

Now, Georgia goes for routine scans and checkups.

"After Christmas, I go to the doctor and they took a little bit of my blood, I was so brave I didn't even cry," she said.

A brave girl and an Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Ambassador.

"We raise awareness I think that there's a lot of people don't know some of the statistics that are behind childhood cancer, some of the funding needs that are behind childhood cancer," Gina said. "Alex's kind of gives us a platform."

Gina and Georgia have also raised thousands of dollars with lemonade stands. Even though she's had a tough road for a 3-year-old, she's a typical little girl.

Georgia told CBS Philadelphia she will be wearing a sparkly yellow dress and earrings at the Lemon Ball.

