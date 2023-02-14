Watch CBS News
Lehigh Valley Zoo lets you name cricket after your ex this Valentine's Day

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia understands that Valentine's Day isn't for everyone. So if love isn't on the brain but revenge is on your mind instead, the Lehigh Valley Zoo is offering a potentially cathartic solution. 

For just $5, the Lehigh Valley Zoo will name a cricket after your ex. The insects will then be fed to turtles, lizards, and other hungry animals at the zoo. 

Their "Bug Off" campaign was born out of the covid pandemic as a way for the zoo to raise funds to help take care of their animals. 

The "Bug Off" campaign is even getting some traction across the U.S. The San Antonio Zoo's "Cry Me A Cockroach" campaign raised over $80,000 last year. 

The last day to name a bug after your ex is Valentine's Day, so act fast if you want to join in on this lighthearted treat! 

