2 dead after 7 cases of Legionnaires' disease across Mercer County

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- As Philadelphia residents seek updates on a chemical spill that could potentially impact the city's water supply, there are water concerns in Mercer County, too.

Health officials are investigating seven additional cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Trenton and the townships of Ewing, Lawrence and Hamilton between October and this month.

Two people have died.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria. Sickness is usually caused by inhaling the bacteria.

The New Jersey Department of Health says all of the cases are in areas served by Trenton Water Works.

Customers are being told to keep their water heater set to at least 120 degrees to prevent bacteria from growing. 

First published on March 28, 2023 / 10:42 AM

