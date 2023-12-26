Watch CBS News
World

"Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in South Korea, officials say

/ AP

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.

Lee was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier Wednesday.

"Killing Romance" Midwest Premiere
Actor Lee Sun Kyun attends the red carpet of the "Killing Romance" Midwest Premiere at AMC New City 14 on October 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Barry Brecheisenn / Getty Images

First published on December 26, 2023 / 10:23 PM EST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.