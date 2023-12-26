"Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in South Korea, officials say

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.

Lee was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier Wednesday.