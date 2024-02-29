South Jersey hospital celebrates special deliveries of leaplings on Leap Day

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- There are lots of special birthdays being celebrated on this Leap Day which happens once every four years.

Virtua Voorhees Hospital had a birthday party Thursday to welcome their little leapsters at mid-day there were 11 and at last count, it was 17 babies were born on this Leap Day.

The Parker twins were among a big batch of Leap Day babies.

"We're happy they're here, that's the most important part," mom Monesia Parker said. "It's unusual but they're here."

Babies born on Feb. 29 are called leaplings and there were plenty of celebratory toy frogs leaping for joy in recognition of the newborns.

"We were hoping for it because we thought it would be fun for him," mom Andrea Bryan said.

Andrea and Mike Bryan also welcomed a leap baby, Russell, who was a week early.

"He is eight pounds, 14 ounces, and 21 inches," Andrea Bryan said. "He's pretty big for an early baby."

The Bryans said he was their third baby born just before 4 a.m.

"I don't think we even realized it was a leap year until yesterday," Mike Bryan said. "It didn't really dawn on us until we were in the middle of the labor process."

The Parker twins were born right after Russell. The Parker twins' dad, Anthony, is a twin with a big family at home waiting to greet the new babies.

"We got two more to add to the bunch that we already have," Parker said. "We have five so this makes six and seven."

Also celebrating a Leap Day birthday is Virtua OBGYN Eric Grossman.

"Today I'm 13," he said. "My youngest of four kids is 13 years old, so I get to be the same age as my youngest kid and that's the last time. After this, all my kids will be older than me."

He's actually 52 and happy to be working on his birthday.

"I think Feb. 29 is a unique day, so if I can be at work and deliver a baby or two that's a good day for me," Grossman said.

Virtua Health delivers about 9,000 babies a year and this Leap Day could set a new record.