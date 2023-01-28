Leaders speak out on video of Tyre Nichols' killing in Memphis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Videos showing five Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols led to largely peaceful protests around the country, and in Philadelphia, on Friday.

Nichols, 29, died three days after the traffic stop at a suburban intersection. Officers kicked and punched him, struck him with a baton, and used pepper spray. Five officers were fired following the incident captured on police body-worn cameras.

The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, official misconduct and other offenses. Lawyers for Martin and Mills said their clients will plead not guilty.

In Philadelphia, a protest around City Hall called for police to stop killing Americans. Another protest in Upper Darby, Pa. was set for Saturday afternoon.

Video of Nichols' death sparked reactions from local leaders, too. They expressed condolences to Nichols' family, called for the officers to be held accountable, and many urged the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The bill had bipartisan support but fell apart in 2021 when Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Cory Booker of New Jersey said talks were off.

Here are portions of what they have said about the footage since its release.

President Joe Biden

"My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols' family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols' family in calling for peaceful protest."

Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia

"I am horrified by the brutal and inhumane violence that led to Tyre Nichols' death," Kenney said.

"My heart breaks for his family and community, and from knowing that so many people across the country, including here in Philadelphia, live in fear that this could happen to them or a loved one," he added. "With this injustice, we are again reminded of America's long and painful history of violence, especially against Black Americans and people of color. Senseless violence is never acceptable, including by those who have sworn to protect others and uphold public safety. We have taken steps forward to reform policing in Philadelphia and advanced our public safety practices to build trust and protect residents, and we will continue to do more."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

Outlaw said what happened to Nichols was "appalling" and thanked Memphis police Chief C.J. Davis for firing the officers.

"The pain and anguish felt in our communities is real, and we recognize that people may want to express it publicly," Outlaw said. "We want to assure the public that we are here to protect their First Amendment rights. While feelings of anger and despair may be present, we ask for these public expressions to be respectful to others, and also to our own communities."

"The safety of all demonstrators, along with the safety of our residents, business owners, and visitors are a top priority for the Philadelphia Police Department."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Krasner called for an "unbiased investigation, transparency, and accountability" and gave credit to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, who Krasner said he met in person after his election in August.

"I am hopeful that accountability for the individuals alleged to have brutalized and killed Tyre Nichols will be delivered in a court of law," Krasner said. "Last year, Shelby County voters chose a criminal justice reformer in DA Mulroy to clean up what many considered to be a notoriously racist and violent criminal legal system – something Philadelphia residents know something about."

Before the release of the video, Krasner said: "The American public will be confronted yet again with the reality of systemic, institutionalized injustice. We must reconcile with the painful fact that after the racial injustice uprisings of 2020, police killings and assaults of civilians continued and reached a record high in 2022."

"Tennesseans and Americans across the country are holding peaceful vigils to honor and memorialize Tyre Nichols, who reportedly was an active and joyful skateboarder. This is community and loving solidarity in action," Krasner added.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

"Tyre Nichols is now part of a group whose names we know -- like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery -- and whose names we don't," Booker said.

"Although Senate action on policing reform has proven difficult, from the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to more targeted reforms, I will never stop working to build a broad coalition to enact the changes that will make our nation safer, stronger, and more just," Booker said.

"In the coming days as this new Congress is beginning, I will be renewing my legislative efforts to advance the reform we need and that Americans are demanding."

Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware

Carper said he had watched the video of Nichols' death and was heartbroken.

"Tyre Nichols should still be alive today," Carper said.

"Being a police officer is difficult and dangerous work, and the overwhelming majority of police officers help keep us safe and serve our communities honorably," he added. "But in all my years of public life, including eight years as governor working directly with Delaware's many state, county, and local police departments, I have never seen such a brazen disregard for human life as I saw from the police officers in this video."

"This incident—police officers taking the life of yet another unarmed Black man—was entirely preventable," Carper added.

He called for more reforms and said every Delaware police officer should have a body-worn camera.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania

"Like the rest of the Nation, I am horrified by the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers. Tyre Nichols' life mattered and like so many before him, he died at the hands of those responsible for protecting and serving. My deepest condolences are with Tyre Nichols' family as they mourn his brutal and unnecessary death," Casey said.

"There has to be a full measure of accountability for Tyre's death," Casey added, urging for the criminal justice system to be made equal for all. "It is long past time to reform a system that has been broken for far too long and cost far too many lives, and we should start by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act," he added.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver of New Jersey

Murphy and Oliver's statement said they were "horrified" by what they saw in the footage, called for accountability and said Nichols should still be alive today.

"All Americans deserve to be treated fairly and with dignity by law enforcement, particularly Black Americans, who for far too long have received disparate treatment by our criminal justice system. Although the vast majority of police officers serve honorably, there are a select few who abuse their positions of power and unjustly tarnish the reputation of a profession dedicated to protecting the public," the two said.

They said the state has changed its use-of-force standards, requires independent investigations of police shootings and requires all officers to wear body cameras. Officers who commit serious misconduct can be decertified in the state as well.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware

"After viewing the footage last night, I literally had no words," Blunt Rochester's statement said.

"What happened to this young man was heinous under any circumstances. That it came at the hands of those empowered and entrusted with public safety is all the worse."

She also called for reforms and said she would continue to support the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and call for body-worn cameras in police agencies across the state of Delaware, as well as changes in recruitment, retention and training.

"Heeding the words of Tyre's mother - through nonviolent action, we must continue to raise our voices and demand justice. Our work is not over until every American, no matter the color of their skin or socioeconomic status, can feel safe in their neighborhoods and in their homes."

"When people spoke of Tyre Nichols, they said he liked to take pictures of sunsets, play with his son, skateboard — and he was all love. Ultimately, we owe it to him and too many others who suffered similar fates, to act. Our humanity depends on it."