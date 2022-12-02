Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawsuit filed over 2 million square feet warehouse in NJ

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Gloucester County residents sue over proposed warehouse complex
Gloucester County residents sue over proposed warehouse complex 00:39

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- The controversy over a proposed warehouse complex in Gloucester County is now the subject of a lawsuit.

The Casella Farms Homeowners Association has filed a civil complaint over a proposal to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on pristine farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.

Earlier this week, in a lengthy statement, a representative for Russo Development wrote to CBS3, saying the proposal is "fully compliant with the zoning and redevelopment plan within the township of Harrison."

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 8:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.