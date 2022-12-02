Lawsuit filed over 2 million square feet warehouse in NJ
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- The controversy over a proposed warehouse complex in Gloucester County is now the subject of a lawsuit.
The Casella Farms Homeowners Association has filed a civil complaint over a proposal to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on pristine farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.
Earlier this week, in a lengthy statement, a representative for Russo Development wrote to CBS3, saying the proposal is "fully compliant with the zoning and redevelopment plan within the township of Harrison."
