Watch CBS News
Crime

Double shooting in Lawncrest leaves 26-year-old man dead: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police: Man dies after double shooting in Lawncrest
Police: Man dies after double shooting in Lawncrest 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man has died after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Police say the man was shot once in his chest and once in each leg. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

A 28-year-old man was shot once in the hip, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 10:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.