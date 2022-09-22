Double shooting in Lawncrest leaves 26-year-old man dead: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man has died after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Police say the man was shot once in his chest and once in each leg. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

A 28-year-old man was shot once in the hip, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.