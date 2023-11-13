Watch CBS News
David Letterman to raffle off "Late Show" marquee for charity

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- David Letterman is giving away the 20-foot long, 8-foot high "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee that graced the outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater from 1993 to 2013.

A donation of $10 or more will enter you into the sweepstakes. Proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity.

The winner also receives a free trip to New York City for a meeting with Letterman and his band leader Paul Shaffer.

Fans can enter the contest online. It runs through New Year's Eve.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 6:34 AM EST

