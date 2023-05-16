Watch CBS News
Local News

Late NFL great Franco Harris honored in N.J. hometown

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

N.J. hometown of Franco Harris names street after NFL great
N.J. hometown of Franco Harris names street after NFL great 00:26

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) -- The hometown of Franco Harris is paying homage to the NFL Hall of Famer. A new street sign to Harris was unveiled Tuesday morning during a ceremony at Harris' alma mater, Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, Burlington County.

There was also a proclamation declaring Tuesday Franco Harris Day.

Harris was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1972.

He spent 13 seasons in the NFL, winning four Super Bowls.

Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

He died late last year at the age of 72.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.