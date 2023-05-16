Late NFL great Franco Harris honored in N.J. hometown

N.J. hometown of Franco Harris names street after NFL great

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) -- The hometown of Franco Harris is paying homage to the NFL Hall of Famer. A new street sign to Harris was unveiled Tuesday morning during a ceremony at Harris' alma mater, Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, Burlington County.

There was also a proclamation declaring Tuesday Franco Harris Day.

Harris was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1972.

He spent 13 seasons in the NFL, winning four Super Bowls.

Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

He died late last year at the age of 72.