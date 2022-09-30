Watch CBS News
Last day to apply for pardon for some marijuana convictions in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Friday is your last chance to apply for a pardon for some marijuana convictions in Pennsylvania. The state is accepting pardon requests for minor, non-violent convictions, like possession of marijuana or using a small amount.

It doesn't matter how long ago the conviction happened.

If you want to apply, click here.

September 30, 2022

