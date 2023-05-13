Watch CBS News
Last day of the 84th annual Dad Vail Regatta

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday is the last day for collegiate rowing's largest competition. And it's the first time in 84 years that the Dad Vail Regatta is not in Philadelphia. 

The competition is being held across the river in South Jersey along Camden county's Cooper River due to dredging work in the Schuylkill River. 

Some 2,000 athletes are taking part from about 70 colleges across North America.   

A major difference between the Cooper River and the Schuylkill River is that there is no curve, so it is a straight shot from start to finish.

Races will continue until 5 p.m. and admission is free. More information about the regatta and attendance can be found here

