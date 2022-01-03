Larry Krasner Sworn In For Second Term As Philadelphia District Attorney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Larry Krasner was sworn in Monday for a second term as Philadelphia district attorney. The Democrat said his office will continue to focus on gun violence prevention.

"We should invest in prevention which prevents the next victimization. Because we already know from decades that traditional prosecution, that using punishment as the only tool in the toolbox has not fixed anything. In fact, in many ways, it has made it worse," Krasner said.

Philadelphia ended 2021 with 562 homicides, the highest yearly total ever.