Lansdowne residents upset after borough council passed "Pro Israel" resolution

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- As the war escalates between Israel and Hamas, a Delaware County borough weighed in on the international crisis.

And that's caused controversy as the Lansdowne community sounded off at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Residents who showed up to the meeting at the Lansdowne Borough Hall said the borough council is getting involved in matters that fall beyond the scope of its responsibilities.

The residents said they are angry after the council passed what they call a "Pro Israel" resolution on Nov. 15. They said it was one-sided, and they want the violence and antisemitism to stop all around.

"We stand for love, we stand for equality for all," a woman said.

The council adopted the resolution following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

"Why does a one-square-mile borough in Pennsylvania have to weigh in on international matters? I don't think it's appropriate -- whenever there's potholes, school issues, children in our neighborhood going hungry," another person said.

Mayor Magda Byrne addressed the crowd about the resolution on Wednesday night.

"I want to express my gratitude to each Lansdowne resident who have shared their insights and perspectives on the complex issues of Israel and Palestine. Your engagement is the cornerstone of our democracy," Byrne said.

Residents were able to express and share their perspectives. They wanted the council to reconsider their position and revoke the resolution. They also called for a more just approach that better reflects the community.

"Residents were not aware that this was something coming into fruition so we weren't able to give our thoughts about it before and we found out after the fact," a woman said.

Residents said they are saddened to see their borough divided and want to see more transparency in the future.