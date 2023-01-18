Watch CBS News
Lansdale resident wins $16,000 on "The Price Is Right"

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan caught up with recent "Price Is Right" contestant
CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan caught up with recent "Price Is Right" contestant 02:25

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Many of us dream about winning big on "The Price Is Right." 

For Lansdale resident Ben Hartranft, that dream recently became a reality when he was a contestant on the popular game show. 

"When George called my name, I got so excited. I literally jumped out of my chair. It felt like Christmas morning," Ben said. 

Ben won $16,000 on an episode that aired earlier this week. Would you be able to keep that a secret? 

The North Penn High School grad tells CBS Philadelphia he taped the show back in October and had to keep his winnings a secret until the show aired.

"It was very hard," Ben said, "I wanted to explode and tell everybody but I couldn't."

He owns a business, Ben Energy One Presentation. He speaks to schools and companies about Autism awareness, sharing how inclusion and kindness shaped his life with Autism. 

So, what did he do with the prize money? 

Ben used his winnings to buy himself a new car. 

Congratulations Ben!

CBS3 Staff
