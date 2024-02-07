Caught on camera: Lansdale officers free fox caught in netting at high school

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two Lansdale police officers helped free a fox that was caught in netting at Lansdale Catholic High School on Saturday, and the moment was captured on a body camera.

The Lansdale Borough Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing Sgt. Matthew Erbele and Officer James Thompson gently cutting the fox's tail and back legs free. The officers are heard trying to keep the fox calm by saying, "It's OK" and "No bites, no bites."

Once it was cut free, the fox ran off into a field.

The heart-warming post has been shared dozens of times.