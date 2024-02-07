Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on camera: Lansdale officers free fox caught in netting at high school

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Officers save fox trapped in net, body cam shows rescue
Officers save fox trapped in net, body cam shows rescue 00:51

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two Lansdale police officers helped free a fox that was caught in netting at Lansdale Catholic High School on Saturday, and the moment was captured on a body camera. 

The Lansdale Borough Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing Sgt. Matthew Erbele and Officer James Thompson gently cutting the fox's tail and back legs free. The officers are heard trying to keep the fox calm by saying, "It's OK" and "No bites, no bites."

Once it was cut free, the fox ran off into a field. 

LPD officers responded to a report of a fox caught in netting at Lansdale Catholic on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10:34 AM. Body cam footage shows Sgt. Matthew “The Fox Whisperer” Erbele and Ofc. James “Steady Hands” Thompson arrived on location and set the fox free from the entanglement!

Posted by Lansdale Borough Police Department on Tuesday, February 6, 2024

In a Facebook post, Lansdale Borough Police Department said, "Body cam footage shows Sgt. Matthew 'The Fox Whisperer' Erbele and Ofc. James 'Steady Hands' Thompson arrived on location and set the fox free from the entanglement!" 

The heart-warming post has been shared dozens of times. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 11:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.