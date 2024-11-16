At least 5 hospitalized after home engulfed in flames in Langhorne, Pennsylvania fire

At least five people were hospitalized after a raging three-alarm house fire in Langhorne, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning.

House fire 100 block of W Richardson Ave in Langhorne Borough early this morning. One resident taken to area hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/M1FXxhld3V — LanghornePD (@LanghornePolice) November 16, 2024

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Richardson Avenue just after 5 a.m. and arrived to heavy fire, Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company Chief Frank Farry said at the scene.

Images and video from a CBS News Philadelphia viewer showed the Bucks County building in flames.

CBS News Philadelphia

The building housed two units and was occupied at the time. Some residents got themselves out, but others were rescued by firefighters, Farry said.

Five residents were taken to hospitals in the area. Two were flown to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, he added.

CBS News Philadelphia

The worst of the flames were out as of 7 a.m. as daylight revealed the charred exterior of the building. Crews are now working in overhaul, looking for embers and putting out hotspots to prevent any reignition.

"All the occupants, we believe, are hospitalized at this point in time," Farry added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.