Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Salem County

Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Salem County

Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Salem County

PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) – A deadly crash in Salem County, New Jersey. Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Landis Avenue in Pittsgrove.

No additional details are available.

New Jersey state police are investigating.