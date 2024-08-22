3 people in critical condition after quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

Temple students assaulted days before fall semester begins; 3 teens in custody | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were shot in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night, leaving three young men hospitalized in critical condition, Philadelphia police said.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue — near Haverford Avenue — just before 11 p.m. after hearing there were multiple shooting victims.

Four men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in connection with the shooting. Police officers transported two of them, medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department transported a third, and a fourth arrived by private vehicle.

A 33-year-old man shot in the lower back, placed in stable condition

A 26-year-old man shot in the leg, placed in critical condition

A 23-year-old man shot in the thigh and with a graze wound to the head, placed in critical condition

A 23-year-old man shot in the back, placed in critical condition

Police did not recover a weapon at the scene, and no arrests have been made. Live rounds from a 9mm and .40 caliber gun were found at the scene, as well as 25 .40 caliber shell casings.

Detectives are searching for two men armed with handguns.

Police ask anyone with information to reach out to the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Anonymous tips can be given to 215-686-TIPS.