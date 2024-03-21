Man used tow truck to steal vehicles, take them to scrapyard for sale: Philadelphia police

Man used tow truck to steal cars and sold them to a scrapyard: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia tow truck driver used his truck to steal cars all over the city and scrap them for cash, police said Wednesday.

Lamar Miller, 45, faces seven counts of theft by unlawful taking for the alleged thefts, Philadelphia police Capt. Jason Smith of the Major Crimes Unit announced in a news conference.

Miller's latest alleged spree, according to police, was seen on surveillance video in September 2023.

The videos led police to a scrapyard called Titan Auto Recycling, where they say he sold seven stolen vehicles.

"These vehicles that are being turned in for scrap metal are supposed to be accompanied by a title at the least," Smith said. "I'd like to see stricter laws for these recycling centers."

Police believe further investigation into other unsolved thefts may lead them back to Miller.

"Mr Miller is going to be responsible for many, many more thefts than this," Smith said.

Miller is currently out on a $105,000 bond while the investigation continues.