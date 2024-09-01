Labor Day in Philadelphia region to feature mostly sunny skies, comfortable conditions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We welcomed astronomical or meteorological fall on Sunday, with muggy and warm conditions. On Monday for Labor Day, the Philadelphia region should expect mostly sunny skies to move in behind the cold front that brought showers and sprinkles to the area, along with highs in the 75-80 degree range.

We'll start the day with a few more clouds and lows in the 60s (50s north and west). The region should expect much lower humidity and a slight north breeze in the afternoon on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will be treated to a taste of fall with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid-50s. Days will feature plenty of sun and low humidity.

Thursday begins a transition with increasing clouds and seasonable highs in the low 80s.

Another storm system arrives Friday and Saturday with rain and a chance of storms. Temperatures will once again fall to the 70s.

If you are taking a dip in the ocean water, temperatures along the shore points will be in the low 70s with a low rip current risk.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: High of 80, low of 67, mostly sunny Labor Day

Tuesday: High of 76, low of 56, sunny skies

Wednesday: High of 79, low of 55, bright and sunny

Thursday: High of 81, low of 59, partly cloudy

Friday: High of 79, low of 66, a few showers

Saturday: High of 75, low of 68, scattered showers

Sunday: High of 73, low of 56, scattered storms