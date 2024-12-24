For La Salle coach Mountain MacGillivray, faith and family power everything

For La Salle's Mountain MacGillivray, tough times are no match for family and faith

When times get tough, Mountain MacGillivray leans on his faith and his family.

For the La Salle women's basketball coach, the past few years have certainly been tough, but he doesn't stop counting his blessings.

"I know, in no way was this a test from God, but I wanted to make sure he knew he could intervene because I wasn't going to lose my faith either way," MacGillivray said.

Back in 2022, the women's basketball team at La Salle showed support for MacGillivray and his daughter Emily, who was battling leukemia.

She went into remission, but in October the cancer was back.

Not soon after, MacGillivray lost his father.

"Yes, there have been some tough times, I've dealt with some difficult things, but I have so many blessings in my life," MacGillivray said.

During these tough times, it's family that has gotten him through it, and that includes his work family.

"Everyone was there for us," he said. "I didn't make a meal for a month and a half at home — people were just bringing us food constantly."

"That's how people can survive tough times — when they have people in their corner," MacGillivray said.

Emily is set to undergo T-cell therapy, and the 5-year-old has a tough fight ahead.

"They're hoping the T-cells defeat the leukemia. That's obviously the plan. There's obviously a lot more to it — the science is way over my head — and it can go either way. … There's lots of scary things that can happen," he said. "But lots of hope and positive outcomes as well."

MacGillivray noted that the first person who underwent T-cell therapy is still doing well — and her name is Emily.

"Hopefully that's a good omen," MacGillivray said.

He's dealing with this while coaching at La Salle and trying to instill the values into his players that will last long beyond their playing days.

"I tell them every day to live in the moment — all you can control is the now," he said.

La Salle guard Sania Jenkins said she admires MacGillivray's spirit.

"If I was going through anything of that caliber I would break down," Jenkins said. "It's inspiring to carry that strength through work and outside of work with his family."

"I get to constantly count the blessings I have, and those are all gifts from God," MacGillivray said. "And there's no pity party happening anytime soon."