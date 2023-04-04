Kyle Schwarber teams up with Yards as Philly Standard brand ambassador

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is teaming up with Yards Brewing Company as a new brand ambassador for the brewery's Philly Standard line. Yards says the three-year partnership will begin with a Schwarber's Standards campaign.

According to a news release, limited edition 15-can packs and specialty Philly Standard cans will feature Schwarber's likeness. It will also include a social media push, meet-and-greets and merchandise.

The campaign will "highlight Philly Standard as the ultimate tailgate beer for those who 'work hard, drink easy,'" the release said.

"During my career, I've had the privilege of playing in amazing cities, but there's something special about Philadelphia that makes me feel at home," Schwarber said in a news release. "That's why I'm thrilled to partner with Yards for their Philly Standard line. Yards is a brand that is so deeply rooted in Philly, shares my love for this City and embodies the spirit of it. Collaborating with a local brewery that is intertwined with the community is something that truly excites me, and I can't wait to share a cold Philly Standard with fans as we look to win it all this year."

Yards said the limited edition Schwarber Philly Standard line cans will be available in April at stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The Philly Standard line will also be available for a limited time at Citizens Bank Park during Phillies games, Yards said.