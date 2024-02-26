Phillies' Kyle Schwarber stops for unforgettable photo with South Philadelphia family in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) — A South Philadelphia family visiting Clearwater, Florida, to watch spring training baseball got an unexpected souvenir Sunday from one of their favorite Phillies players.

Eleven-year-old Chase Severino and his family took in Sunday's spring training game, complete with autographs from Phillies players including Bryson Stott, J.T. Realmuto and Brandon Marsh, in Clearwater. But then their day got even better.

The family was out to dinner when the team walked into the same restaurant. Chase was still wearing his Kyle Schwarber jersey and waved to the team. Chase says that's when Schwarber himself stopped and turned back to say hello.

"We didn't want to bother them so when they walked by we just waved, and he was saying nice jersey," Chase said. "Then he just turned around and was like, 'Do you guys want a picture?'"

Schwarber, Chase, and little brother Nolan snapped a picture together. It's a moment Chase said he'll never forget.

Went to dinner tonight at our fav restaurant in Clearwater, randomly the Phillies team were eating in the other room. Schwarber saw my older son had his jersey on, came in and took a picture with them . Love these guys so much. 🥰⚾️ @kschwarb12 pic.twitter.com/MJi6CMlgSK — little steph ❤️ (@stephanie2194) February 26, 2024

"It was like the craziest moment because he is my favorite player," Chase said. "It was just amazing."

Chase's mom, Stephanie Severino, posted the photo on X and said she's already received messages from baseball fans across the country.

"They both play sports and I always tell them the most important thing being a good person being a good sport and you see the players they look up to take the time it means a lot as a mom," Stephanie Severino told CBS News Philadelphia.

Dad Greg Severino agrees and said is grateful this trip even happened.

"The funny thing was the first day our flights were canceled so we were this close to canceling the entire trip, and yesterday just made it all worth it," he said.

As for Chase, he's also thankful – for Schwarber's kindness, creating a picture-perfect moment.

"Every time he hits a home run it's already my favorite part of every game," Chase said. "But every time he hits it, we're going to be like we met him."