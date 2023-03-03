Man dies after shooting at N.J. turnpike rest stop: AG

PEDRICKTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man shot at the Turnpike's Clara Barton Service Area in Pedricktown, Salem County, earlier this week has died according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office on Friday.

Officials say Kyle Foggy, 29, of Cherry Hill, was pronounced dead later Tuesday night at a hospital in Newark, Delaware.

The AG's office previously said the man was shot "in the presence of law enforcement" and the shooting involved state police and U.S. Marshals.

The shooting remains under investigation and officials say no further information will be released at this time.