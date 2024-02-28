Krispy Kreme offering Leap Day deal on a dozen doughnuts

We get an extra day in 2024, so why not spend it eating doughnuts?

On Thursday, Feb. 29, aka Leap Day, Krispy Kreme is offering up a sweet deal for customers: Buy any regularly priced dozen and get another dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $2.29.

And if have a birthday on Feb. 29, you can get a free doughnut on Thursday, no purchase necessary. You'll just need to provide proof that you are, in fact, a Leap Day baby.

"An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement. "So, we're sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years."

What is Leap Day?

Leap Day happens about once every four years, during what we've come to call a Leap Year. It's an extra day to help account for the fact that it actually takes slightly longer than 365 days for Earth to orbit the sun.

Really, it takes 365.25 days for our planet to complete a trip around the sun. To make up for that partial missing day, we add one more day, Feb. 29, to the calendar.

According to NASA, if we didn't have Leap Years and started subtracting six hours every year, after a few hundred years July would actually take place in the winter months.

How many people have a birthday on Leap Day?

Having a birthday on Feb. 29, not surprisingly, is extremely rare. Only about 5 million people in the world have a birthday on Leap Day.

When is the next Leap Year?

The next five Leap Years will happen in 2028, 2032, 2036, 2040 and 2044.