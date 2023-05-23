Krispy Kreme offering free donuts for graduates in class of 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a sweet deal for the high school graduate in your life! Krispy Kreme is giving away a free dozen glazed donuts to high school graduates on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The promotion is available in-store or in the drive-thru only. There are some rules: you have to prove that you're part of the Class of 2023, whether that's by wearing your cap and gown with a 2023 tassel, a class T-shirt, or other swag showing you or your senior is walking in graduation this year.

The donuts come in a special "dough-ploma" box.

Krispy Kreme says all three locations in the tri-state area are participating in the promotion.

All the shops open at 6 a.m.

Where to get Krispy Kreme Class of 2023 promotion in Pa., N.J., Del.

There are three locations in our region:

Havertown, Pa.

1305 W Chester Pike

Havertown, PA 19083

Collingswood, N.J.

1170 Haddon Ave

Collingswood, NJ 08108

New Castle, Del.

114 N Dupont Hwy

New Castle, DE 19720