Watch CBS News
Local News

Krispy Kreme offering free donuts for graduates in class of 2023

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 23, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 23, 2023 (AM) 02:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a sweet deal for the high school graduate in your life! Krispy Kreme is giving away a free dozen glazed donuts to high school graduates on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The promotion is available in-store or in the drive-thru only. There are some rules: you have to prove that you're part of the Class of 2023, whether that's by wearing your cap and gown with a 2023 tassel, a class T-shirt, or other swag showing you or your senior is walking in graduation this year.

The donuts come in a special "dough-ploma" box.

Krispy Kreme says all three locations in the tri-state area are participating in the promotion.

All the shops open at 6 a.m.

Where to get Krispy Kreme Class of 2023 promotion in Pa., N.J., Del.

There are three locations in our region:

Havertown, Pa.

1305 W Chester Pike
Havertown, PA 19083

Collingswood, N.J.

1170 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108

New Castle, Del.

114 N Dupont Hwy
New Castle, DE 19720

First published on May 23, 2023 / 12:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.