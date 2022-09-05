Watch CBS News
Local News

Kolan recalls children's sandals sold exclusively on Amazon over lead concerns

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brand of children's sandals are being recalled because they contain too much lead. The shoes are sold exclusively on Amazon by a company called Kolan. 

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the inner layer of the sandals contains hazardous levels of lead. 

If you have the sandals, stop using them and contact the company for a refund and for more information about how to dispose of the shoes, click here

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 12:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.