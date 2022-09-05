Kolan recalls children's sandals sold exclusively on Amazon over lead concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brand of children's sandals are being recalled because they contain too much lead. The shoes are sold exclusively on Amazon by a company called Kolan.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the inner layer of the sandals contains hazardous levels of lead.
If you have the sandals, stop using them and contact the company for a refund and for more information about how to dispose of the shoes, click here.
