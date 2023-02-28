Knoebels, Hersheypark make U.S. News' best amusement parks list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Three Pennsylvania amusement parks are getting national recognition.

Knoebels Amusement Resort, Hersheypark, and Kennywood have made U.S. News and World Report's top 17 amusement parks for 2023.

U.S. News annually releases lists highlighting the best amusement parks from coast to coast.

Knoebels, in Elysburg, Northumberland County, "offers three kinds of rides to maximize the fun: kiddie rides, family rides and thrill rides," U.S. News says.

U.S. News says about Hersheypark: "Not only does this theme park boast an array of roller coasters, family rides and water rides, but it is home to Hershey's Chocolate World, with every possible chocolate concoction and dessert imaginable."

Kennywood is in West Mifflin, Allegheny County, about 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. It offers "exciting roller coasters, family attractions and rides that range from mild to intense," U.S. News says.