Kingdom Keepers Outreach Ministries celebrate Christmas with 7th annual holiday giveaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some people in the Philadelphia area spent the Christmas holiday in Sister Cities Park serving their neighbors who are experiencing homelessness.

A small group of men lent their big voices to sing during the Kingdom Keepers Outreach Ministries' 7th Annual Christmas Day Celebration.

Kingdom Keepers Executive Director Michael Cunningham said many of the hundreds of people in the park had no stable place to live. That's why he helped give out hundreds of bags full of the necessities.

"What you see behind me is about 250 pairs of sneakers, and you see thermals, and you see personal hygiene products," he said. "If you see my shirt today, it says, 'love your neighbor,' and that's exactly what we're here doing today."

He also helped fill empty bellies.

"There's a whole repeat of Thanksgiving spread over there -- turkey, stuffing, mac and cheese, yams, rice and gravy, green beans and Nothing Bundt Cakes," Cunningham said.

Dwayne Autry leads the outreach ministry at Sharon Baptist Church, which also celebrated the day by being of service and fighting the symptoms of homelessness.

Autry (middle) leads the outreach ministry at Sharon Baptist Church in West Philadelphia.

"As a youth, I witnessed myself the homeless being unclothed in New York City, and it had a great impact on me," Autry said.

Sharon Baptist Church deacon Rasheed Odrick said he was honored to help make sure all his neighbors were fed and clothed.

"So, everybody still goes to the market to get different breads. So this is the bread of life that we're giving," Odrick said.

Cunningham said that, for him, this is the true meaning of the Christmas holiday.

"It's Christ's birthday, but he doesn't get any gifts. But today, we are out here using our gifts of serving," he said.

Sharon Baptist Church leaders said they will be back in Sister Cities Park every third Saturday of the month, rain or shine.

Kingdom Keepers will also have another giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 3 until 5 p.m. at 1800 West Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103.