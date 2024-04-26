Man wanted for filming woman in Aerie dressing room at King of Prussia Mall, police say

Man wanted for allegedly filming woman in dressing room at King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Merion police are searching for a man they say illicitly filmed a woman changing in a dressing room stall at the Aerie store in the King of Prussia Mall this week.

"A female shopper reported that she was inside of the dressing area and observed someone holding a cell phone over the top of the dressing stall. She alerted store staff and the male fled the area prior to police arrival," the Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a news release.

Police asked the woman to describe the man and then reviewed surveillance video at the mall. Now they're releasing these images saying the man matches the description the victim provided.

Upper Merion Township police allege the man pictured used his cell phone to film a woman getting changed in the dressing room at the Aerie store in the King of Prussia Mall. Upper Merion Township Police Department

The man was wearing a gray long-sleeve Eagles sweatshirt with a band of green across the shoulders and hood. He was also wearing a black hat, possibly a baseball cap turned backwards and dark-colored pants and shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip on the Upper Merion Township police website.