South Jersey residents gather at Jane's Tea House to watch King Charles III's first speech as monarch

HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) -- King Charles III will be formally proclaimed king at a ceremony on Saturday. This comes as the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II.

In his first speech as monarch, King Charles II vowed to serve much as his mother did. He called her an inspiration to himself and his family. The king's speech was broadcast on television. It was also streamed at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London.

About 2,000 people were there. They included prominent people, like the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and hundreds of members of the public also lined up for tickets.

It was a touching moment as some people came here to Jane's Tea House on Friday in honor of the queen. They reflected on the queen's seven decades on the throne and reacted to the king's speech as we listened in together.

Inside Jane's Tea House in Haddon Heights, Tanya Westphal toasted Queen Elizabeth II, who she admired and respected for decades and even named her daughter after.

"She was just a beautiful woman, elegant," Westphal said. "When she spoke, it was profound."

Westphal got dressed up and booked a reservation for Friday as a way to pay tribute.

"My grandmother had met her," Westphal said. "She was in government service at the time. That was her female empowerment back in the day."?

A tiny table with a queen's vanilla scone was set up in memoriam.

"We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," King Charles III said.

A small crowd gathered inside the tearoom to watch King Charles III deliver his first address to the world as king.

"It was very touching watching him talk about his parents and his mother now being reunited with his father," Jane's Tea House owner Maggie Pajak said, "and the loss his family is now suffering."

"It will be an adjustment," Linda Meintel said. "People are used to what they're used to, so any change is hard to deal with."

The queen's death marks the end of an era, but Westphal says she thought the king's speech was kind and respectful.

"All we've known is God save the queen and now, it's God save the king," Westphal said. "It's an adjustment period. We're in mourning and transition."

Westphal added we will never see anyone like Queen Elizabeth II again in our lifetime. Her life and impact reaching all the way to South Jersey.