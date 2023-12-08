"A Very Philly Christmas" at Kimmel Cultural Campus is a show for all generations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Kimmel Cultural Campus always gives its audience a fun, new way of experiencing the arts and this holiday season is no different. It's proud to debut "A Very Philly Christmas." It's more than just a concert; it's a show.

The lobby is bustling with people as they partake in the holiday fun such as writing wishful letters to Santa, which will be read aloud midperformance by ours truly! Or hang out and play with friendly reindeer. You can feel the energy throughout the venue as the Kimmel Center captures the true essence of the season — all in anticipation of this premier!

This is a show for all generations that pulls in multicultural elements throughout! You are taken on a journey from moments of nostalgia to being introduced to the latest sounds of the seasons! This soundtrack brings generations together in a shared celebration.

The No Name Pops play both the classical melodies we love as they play alongside their choir as well as rev it up with The St. Thomas Choir.

The renowned pops conductor, Enrico Lopez-Yanez was asked to return to Philadelphia to help curate "A Very Philly Christmas." His guidance and direction through the entire show are a gift beyond words! He is sophisticated as he conducts the musicians that make up the No Name Pops and will captivate you as he interacts with the audience throughout the entire performance! He is fun! He is engaging! His unique style is the distinctive trait that sets him apart within this industry and when you see the show, you will understand! And even he has a sharp costume change!

This show is multi-layered with entertainment and there are surprises around every corner. Kristina Nicole Miller, Soprano, and Christian Dante White, Tenor, showcase their powerhouse voices individually as well as shoulder to shoulder. There's so much chemistry between Kristina and Christian as they have their special way of telling a story alongside Enrico.

Christian shared a personal story to one of the songs he performed making your experience feel intimate and familiar.

This show incorporates dancers that have much choreography to remember in a short time making you want to jump up and dance with them. They dazzle the stage with graceful movements and eventually end with a spicy twist in the number known as Cuban Sugar. They infuse this Christmas show with energy and vibrancy. It's a new spin on the Beloved Sugarplum Fairy.

There are iconic visitors from The North Pole to some of our favorite mascots from South Philly. "A Vey Philly Christmas" can't get any more Philly than debuting a song written by our very own Jason Kelce! Just so there is no confusion, he did not perform; the song was performed that he wrote! And it was magic.

Even the smallest of guests are invited to join the performances so practice at home, little ones, because this can be your debut during this debut.

You are guaranteed to laugh, sing, be surprised and entertained throughout the show. You will step into a place that embraces the joy of the holiday and leave you with a heart full of warmth. "A Very Philly Christmas" is a place to enjoy this season for everyone and more importantly, make lasting memories for all.

If you feel called to share the joy and warmth of the holiday, the Kimmel Center invites you to participate in The Joy of Sharing. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy with you and help the Salvation Army give a little happiness.

It's your turn to experience the fun and enjoy the first-ever "A Very Philly Christmas"! For tickets, dates and showtimes, visit Kimmelculturalcampus.org.

Happy Holidays!