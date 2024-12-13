Police searching for missing 2-year-old Khalik Lane last seen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since midnight on Friday.

Khalik Lane was last seen around Addison Street in Philadelphia, a missing endangered person advisory from the Pennsylvania State Police said.

He was last seen with 31-year-old Malik Lane.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY : Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Philadelphia PD is searching for Khalik Lane. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/R7ANAnRXA9 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 13, 2024

The child was wearing a light blue Moana sweatshirt and puffy jacket with green Crocs shoes. Malik Lane was in a white and black hoodie with a black windbreaker and sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.