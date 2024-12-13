Police searching for missing 2-year-old Khalik Lane last seen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since midnight on Friday.
Khalik Lane was last seen around Addison Street in Philadelphia, a missing endangered person advisory from the Pennsylvania State Police said.
He was last seen with 31-year-old Malik Lane.
The child was wearing a light blue Moana sweatshirt and puffy jacket with green Crocs shoes. Malik Lane was in a white and black hoodie with a black windbreaker and sweatpants.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.