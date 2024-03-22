Key Of She Jazz jam session uplifts Philadelphia women and nonbinary jazz musicians

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In a world where jazz music has traditionally been dominated by men, a unique nonprofit is changing the narrative. The Key Of She Jazz hosted its annual jam session and conference at the University of the Arts in February. The goal of the event was to provide a safe and empowering space for young women and nonbinary jazz musicians to showcase their talents and connect with like-minded individuals.

Sixteen-year-old Gabby Andrade, an alto saxophonist, said she initially picked up the saxophone because she likes the way it "speaks." However, she soon realized it's sometimes challenging to have your voice heard in a band full of boys.

"I think it's important to be able to have a place where women in jazz can come together without the pressure or the eye of a man," Andrade said.

At her high school, Andrade's 28-member jazz band has only four girls. But that's not unique. A recent study commissioned by the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice found, after analyzing more than 200 colleges and universities over the 2021-2022 school year, that only 15% of jazz faculty identified as female.

That number dropped to 8% when looking solely at instrumental jazz faculty.

It's one of the reasons saxophonist Olivia Hughart continues to host the event.

"It's so important to have these spaces where we are highlighting women and nonbinary people and students in jazz, because it creates this unique space that doesn't exist anywhere else, especially in Philly," Hughart said.

Hughart, who graduated in 2023 with a degree in jazz studies from New York University, founded the nonprofit back when she was in middle school.

"A friend and I went to my middle school band director at the time, Dr. Jenny Neff, and she encouraged us to start up this girls' jazz club initiative," Hughart said. "It started as this little after-school program where we would just play tunes together and bond over listening to music, having some snacks afterward."

Years later, Hughart pursued a profession in saxophone, and the organization has evolved into much more, hosting multiple events a year, both virtual and in person. Earlier this year, they officially earned their 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, which Hughart is excited about. At this year's conference, Hughart invited a lineup of heavy hitters to showcase, including a trio featuring alto saxophonist Sarah Hanahan, vocalist and composer Martina DaSilva, and pianist Liya Grigoryan.

"It is so rewarding to get to see my colleagues – people that are playing in the band – work with the generation to come after them," said Hughart.

Athena Zapantis, a tenor saxophonist and freshman at Johns Hopkins University, said she loved hearing from the professional players.

"It was really inspiring just to hear fully-women jazz bands other than just like, oh maybe there's one woman in this jazz band and that's a big deal," Zapantis said. "But making it normal to hear an all-women's jazz band."

Isabella Gilligan, a trumpet player, said she loved joining in community with others.

"This experience is amazing," Gilligan said. "I think this is probably the highest concentration of women in jazz that I've ever been around."

Hughart, who also is a private instructor, said she can't wait to see the nonprofit continue growing.

"To all the girls out there - to all the nonbinary students out there working toward their improvisation goals, I would just say go for it," Hughart said. "There's nothing stopping you from getting to share your voice."