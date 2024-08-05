Philadelphia man sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex trafficking crimes, officials say

Kamala Harris' VP pick could come as soon as Monday | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was charged with sex trafficking multiple victims, including a minor, the United States Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Kevin L. Smith, 29, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in December 2023 to one count of sex trafficking a minor, three counts of sex trafficking by force, threats of force, coercion and attempt.

The charges stemmed from Smith's operation of a sex trafficking ring in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties of Bucks and Delaware, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In September 2019, Smith harbored, maintained, and advertised a minor, knowing the minor would be forced to engage in commercial sex acts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He also operated a sex trafficking enterprise at various times from 2015-2017 and used threats of physical violence to force two young women into having sex for money.

"Smith's sexual exploitation of his victims was horrific," U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in a news release. "May those victims take some comfort, and find some measure of justice, in the lengthy prison sentence he'll now be serving. Our office, alongside the FBI and our other partners, is working every day to put away these predatory sex traffickers who for some reason feel entitled to treat vulnerable young people as their personal property."

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division, the Bensalem Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Ryan Avery wrote this story.