Kevin Neary dies 12 years after being shot during robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Because CBS News Philadelphia doesn't forget, we want to tell you about Kevin Neary.

Kevin was only in his 20s when we first reported he was shot and paralyzed from the neck down.

It happened twelve years ago during a robbery in Philadelphia.

On Monday, Kevin died.

He lived a remarkable life, surrounded by an extraordinary team of family and friends who raised money to care for him.

The "Friends of Kevin Neary" brought happiness, too – taking Kevin to restaurants to see his beloved Phillies and Sixers and his favorite hair salon to keep him stylin'.

Pneumonia took Kevin's life Monday morning.

But his fighting spirit lives on.