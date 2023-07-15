Mother of two-year-old shot in Kingsessing mass shooting speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It has been nearly two weeks since a gunman went on a rampage in Kingsessing taking the lives of five people and injuring several others. Among those injured were a mother and her two-year-old twin sons. The family spoke with CBS News Philadelphia about the terrifying incident and their road to recovery.

Octavia Brown says her first thought was to get away and protect her kids. Her brave, motherly instincts saved not only her life but her family's life too.

"I was able to reach out my window that's how close he was to my car. I could touch him," said Brown.

Brown says she came face to face with Kimbrady Carriker, the man police say is responsible for the Kingsessing mass shooting.

She says she was driving down 56th Street the evening of July 3rd with her niece and her two-year-old twins when the man pointed a gun at her and started shooting into her car.

"I just pushed on the gas like towards him. I was already driving. I didn't know what to think basically to get away," said Brown. "At that moment I didn't know who was shot. I thought we were all shot. I saw blood on us I was panicking."

She says her one son was shot three times in the leg. You can see the bandage on his gun shot wound. Her other son had bullet fragments on his head. Brown says she had glass in her eye and on her body.

Brown flagged down an officer who jumped into her car and rushed them all to the hospital.

"I jumped in the backseat to be with them and I am just panicking. That was worst, longest ride of my life," said Brown.

Brown says right now she is being strong for her kids and is leaning on family and friends. Her son who was shot will be getting physical therapy.

"He still won't walk. His left leg he won't bend his leg," said Brown.

Looking back on how she narrowly escaped she says she is blessed.

"I definitely had angels in my car, it was a miracle you know," said Brown.

As police continue their investigation into the mass shooting, the suspect is facing multiple charges including five counts of murder.