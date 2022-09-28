Watch CBS News
Jury selection underway for retrial of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, wife Dawn Chavous

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jury selection is underway for the retrial of city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous. The couple walked into the federal courthouse Wednesday morning. 

Prosecutors allege Johnson accepted about $67,000 in bribes from two executives of the nonprofit Universal Companies disguised through a consulting contract with Chavous. 

Johnson denies it was a bribe. 

Chavous' attorney has said she was hired for her expertise.

A jury deadlocked in April after four days of deliberations.  

