Man killed, 2 others injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people are in custody after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood killed one man and injured two others Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of A Street for a shooting a little after 5 p.m. and found three people, a 16-year-old, a 34-year-old and a 22-year-old, were shot.

All three were taken to Temple University Hospital, and the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by police and he is expected to be OK after being shot twice in the torso, police said. The 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a private car and is also expected to be OK after being shot twice on his lower right side.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials found a weapon.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 8:39 PM EDT

