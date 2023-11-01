Kensington hit-and-run: surveillance footage shows vehicle police need to find

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a vehicle and driver that struck and killed a man and fled the scene in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

The man was struck just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Emerald Street.

Police say the black SUV was traveling west on Lehigh Avenue and went through a red light.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was using the crosswalk to cross the street when he was struck.

Surveillance footage shows a black SUV that Philadelphia police say struck and killed a man in Kensington early the morning of Nov. 1, 2023. Philadelphia police

The man was dragged several hundred feet down Lehigh Avenue after being struck.

The driver fled the scene and the vehicle was last seen heading west on Lehigh Avenue at a high speed.

Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene at 3:12 a.m.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911. Tips can be submitted at 215-686-TIPS or to the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.

Surveillance video is available on the Philadelphia police YouTube page.