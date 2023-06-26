Watch CBS News
Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at furniture store in Kensington

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at Aleen Furniture and Liquidation in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The blaze broke out at the building located at North American and West Huntingdon Streets.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 12 p.m. Monday. The fire grew to two alarms around 12:14 p.m.

Police say the property is vacant and no injuries have been reported.  

Firefighters evacuated the nearby Wendy's as they battled the blaze.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on June 26, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

