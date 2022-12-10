Watch CBS News
Kensington double shooting leaves man dead: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department reported one man dead and one man in critical condition after a double shooting Friday evening.

A 33-year-old man was shot twice in the face on a highway near North Lee Street, police said. He later died at the hospital.

Police said a 36-year-old man was also taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition after being shot eight times on his left side.

At this time, no weapon was recovered.

No arrests have been made.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 7:30 PM

