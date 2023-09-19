Kensington double shooting leaves 2 men hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Kensington section on Monday.

At approximately 7:29 p.m. Philadelphia police responded to a shooting on Ruth Street and East Somerset Street.

Upon arrival, they found a man who was shot three times in the head. Police then took the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

A second man was also shot multiple times in the right leg. He walked to Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus, where he was also placed in critical condition and eventually taken to Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered so far.