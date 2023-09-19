Watch CBS News
Local News

Kensington double shooting leaves 2 men hospitalized

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sept. 18, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Sept. 18, 2023 (AM) 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Kensington section on Monday.

At approximately 7:29 p.m. Philadelphia police responded to a shooting on Ruth Street and East Somerset Street. 

Upon arrival, they found a man who was shot three times in the head. Police then took the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

A second man was also shot multiple times in the right leg. He walked to Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus, where he was also placed in critical condition and eventually taken to Temple University Hospital. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered so far. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 8:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.