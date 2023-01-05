Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.
The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different."
"It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all the other local businesses in our neighborhood."
Memphis Taproom said that it will break out "special draft beers" until it closes as well as a sale on special sours and aged bottles.
Here's what the bar wrote on Instagram:
"What began as a little restaurant at Memphis and Cumberland grew into a place that celebrated amazing things over 15 years. So many great memories have been made.
In 2008, our first year, the Phillies won the World Series, and we'll never forget that moment shared with all of our new friends and family at the Memphis Taproom.
A few years later we welcomed Guy Fieri and Diners Drive-Ins and Dives and the craziness that followed the original and subsequent airings of our episode.
The Hot Dog Truck came along and we enjoyed cans and dogs while watching the Phils in the Beer Garden.
SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! Who can forget watching the Eagles finally winning the Lombardi trophy and our guy Nick Foles hoisting the MVP trophy. (If you see Keith Greiman ask him about telling Nick's dad that he (Keith) wasn't into football while he sat at our little bar. )
Just a few months back the Phills had an impromptu run into the World Series. And so many of you chose to enjoy this improbable post-season while cheering every play with us.
Countless and amazing beer debuts, celebrations, and of course, Thirstoberfest , our annual celebration of you, our guests and friends, enjoying up to 40 different beers in one day.
We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed as long as we have.
For a restaurant to survive and thrive in Philadelphia for 15 years is an accomplishment of which we can all be proud. We could not have done it without all of you. We could not done it without our amazing staff and we thank everyone who worked here over the past 15 years.
We have some pretty special draft beers in our cold storage and have started breaking them out. We'll continue to pour the some of the best beer in the world as we say goodbye. We also plan to have have an amazing sale of special sours and aged bottles from our cellar and will be posting about that as it happens.
We can't thank you all enough, try to get in and see us over the next few weeks and share with us some of your memories."
