Kenney, local leaders to announce MLK Day of Service plans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- City leaders will announce plans for the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service Wednesday, and announce the winner of an award for great citizenship.

The region's MLK Day of Service is the largest in the country, and this year it will be focused on gun violence prevention and health.

Mayor Jim Kenney, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington and representatives from local groups will speak about the upcoming day of service at a news conference Wednesday at Girard College.

Kenney will also announce the winner of the 25th annual Harris Wofford Active Citizenship Award. Last year, it was awarded to Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

The MLK Day of Service will take place on the January 16 federal holiday.

You can get involved or submit a project at mlkdayofservice.org.

What : News conference on the MLK Day of Service

: News conference on the MLK Day of Service When : Wednesday, January 4

: Wednesday, January 4 Time : 10:30 a.m.

: 10:30 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia