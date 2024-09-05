Kennett Square Mushroom Festival features competitive eating, soup tasting and a Food Network star

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- A fungi-filled celebration kicks off in Chester County this weekend. Kennett Square is holding its annual Mushroom Festival beginning Saturday morning.

The "mushroom capital of the world" is hosting this event again with all things mushroom. The event will include a mushroom-themed cooking contest and homage to the show "Chopped", a fried mushroom eating contest and mushroom soup tastings. There's also live music and even cooking lessons.

2024 Kennett Square Mushroom Festival: what to expect

At the 2024 Mushroom Festival, visitors can sample mushroom-centric cuisine, learn about mushroom growing and visit various craft vendors.

The festival's website said the street fair will be a mile long and that it could attract 100,000 visitors in just two days.

This year's theme "Spawning Future Growth," is rooted in hometown pride. The festival describes the event as an opportunity to highlight local businesses and groups, including mushroom farms and restaurants, that support the Kennett Square community.

Where the festival will be held

The festival will be held on State Street in Kennett Square Borough, off Route 1.

Guests can enter the festival for $5, cash only, at any of the designated entrance points. The festival parking lot will require a $5 donation. According to the county, a parking garage at 100 East Linden Street will also be open for a $20 fee.

The Mushroom Festival Committee is not distributing free wristbands to residents this year.

What to know about traffic, parking for the 2024 Mushroom Festival

The county said traffic delays are expected to begin Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the Kennett Square Borough. Significant delays are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

East and West State Street will be closed from Race Street to Garfield. Union Street will be closed from West Linden Street to Cypress Street. Both closures will span from Friday at 4:30 p.m. to Sunday at 11:45 p.m.

The county said visitors who try to visit the borough using North Union Street will be detoured to either West or East Linden Street.

The county also said that there will be no parking on Saturday on South Broad Street between Cypress Street and Mulberry Street or on Juniper Street from Church Alley to Sycamore Alley. That is for a car show that is taking place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

What events are taking place at the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival?

Here's a look at the festival schedule so far.

Kids' events: State Street between Meredith and Lafayette

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sunday at 9 a.m.

Information Booth: State and Union Streets

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sunday at 9 a.m.

Mushroom Growers Tent: Growers Tent

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sunday at 9 a.m.

State Street Festival

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sunday at 9 a.m.

"Mushroom 'Chopped' Contest" inspired by the Food Network show "Chopped": Culinary Stage at South Union Street

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sunday at 10 a.m. (final cookoff)

Free demonstration from celebrity chef, Carla Hall: South Union and Cypress Streets

Saturday at 12 p.m.

Saturday at 4 p.m.

Live music: Liberty Market Place Parking Lot

Saturday at 12 p.m.

Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Saturday at 1:45 p.m.

Saturday at 3 p.m.

Saturday at 5 p.m.

Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday at 12 p.m.

Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Mushroom Soup Tasting

Sunday at 9 a.m.

2024 Amateur En Fuego Fried Mushroom Eating Contest: Culinary Stage at S. Union St.

Sunday at 1 p.m.

Cooking Demonstration: South Union and Cypress Streets