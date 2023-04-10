How KenCrest day share program helps create special bonds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Day care programs for people with disabilities are coming to a close in our area, but one local organization is helping to create special friendships.

Laura Piasecki and Dave Akers met almost five years ago at KenCrest, an organization that supports over 12,000 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Akers used to go to the Pottstown location weekly.

"I used to go there once a week and read stories," he said.

And his friend Laura had her favorite.

"George was a monkey, and he was always curious," she said.

Laura, like many, would attend an adult day program several times a week until the day programs closed at the start of the pandemic. Many never reopened, including KenCrest.

"We are in an employment crisis right now," Melinda South, KenCrest's executive director, said.

She says many of these programs are underfunded in addition to staffing issues. Now, the state is pushing for more inclusivity.

"They want to get people out into the community, integrated into the community," South said. "Unfortunately, we don't have the manpower to do it."

"None of her programs had taken her back," Michelle Piasecki, Laura's mother, said. "It's very important she be around other people. I don't know what kind of programs are going to be available, everything is being cut back."

Eventually, KenCrest launched a day-sharing program where they match members of the community with people of similar interests.

Many of the matches become best friends - like Olivia and Amanda wearing. At their weekly Zoom meeting, they are wearing matching headbands.

"I like talking to Olivia about wanting to see her in person sometime," Amanda said.

"I would like to see you in person, too," Olivia responded.

Laura and Dave go bowling where they've developed a special connection.

"I like to help other people. I like to make people's life a little easier," Akers said.

And from time to time, he stops by Liberty Ministries Thrift Shop, where Laura works

If you'd like to volunteer your time and become a friend at KenCrest, you can sign up on their website.