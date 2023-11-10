Pennridge South Middle School counselor charged with sexual contact with student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennridge South Middle School guidance counselor has been charged after allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old student.

Kelly Schutte, 35, was arraigned Friday in a Montgomery County courtroom on charges of sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old, according to court documents.

Court documents allege Schutte performed a sexual act with the student inside her car between a Weis Supermarket in Pennsburg, close to her home in Montgomery County, on July 17, 2023.

Schutte is also accused of spending time with the student inside his bedroom in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, in June 2023, court documents show. She allegedly laid on top of him and touched him. The student's parents and sister were out of town at the time, court documents say.

Investigators found electronic messages between Schutte and the victim and also found handwritten notes inside Schutte's office at Pennridge South Middle School.

Superintendent Angelo Berrios said the Pennridge School District became aware of the allegations in July 2023 and immediately placed Schutte on administrative leave. Berrios said Schutte cannot have any contact with any students or district staff, and cannot enter any district property.

"We must acknowledge the significance of maintaining the privacy of the student and their family involved in this matter," Berrios said in a statement. "While we refrain from making premature judgments about the actions of the staff member facing prosecution, it is crucial to reiterate the district's stance against any inappropriate contact between a Pennridge School District employee and a student. Such behavior will NOT be tolerated."

Berrios said the district is cooperating with the county's district attorney's office.

Schutte was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim and avoid all Pennridge School District property, Montgomery County District Attorney Kate Delano said.

A preliminary hearing for Schutte is scheduled for Nov. 20.