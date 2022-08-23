Maryland man charged in stabbing that left 5-year-old girl, woman dead and two others seriously injured in York County

2 people dead, several others injured after stabbing in York County: police

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 5-year-old girl and a woman are dead and two others suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a home in York County, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the stabbing around 7:15 p.m. Monday on the first block of Firebox County in Hopewell Township where they took 31-year-old Keith Kretzer, of Edgewood, Maryland, into custody.

Police say 31-year-old Christine Fousek, of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, and a 5-year-old girl were pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the child is not being released.

Two other victims, Christine Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Kretzer is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide.

No further information is available at this time.