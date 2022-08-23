Maryland man charged in stabbing that left 5-year-old girl, woman dead and two others seriously injured in York County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 5-year-old girl and a woman are dead and two others suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a home in York County, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the stabbing around 7:15 p.m. Monday on the first block of Firebox County in Hopewell Township where they took 31-year-old Keith Kretzer, of Edgewood, Maryland, into custody.
Police say 31-year-old Christine Fousek, of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, and a 5-year-old girl were pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the child is not being released.
Two other victims, Christine Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Kretzer is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide.
No further information is available at this time.
for more features.